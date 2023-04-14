News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
More electric car charge points are set to pop up across Luton, thanks to funding awarded to the council.

The money has been provisionally given to Luton Borough Council (LBC) from the Office For Zero Emission Vehicles to increase the town’s number of publicly-available EV charging points.

The council aims to add 165 more charge points to Luton by 2025 – currently, there are 45. This year, LBC is to secure the funding with the type and locations of new charge points decided once this is done.

Sue Frost, service director for sustainable development at LBC, said: “Increasing the number of available charge points is crucial in ensuring that those without private driveways are not left behind.”

She added: “The government’s decision to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 means that more of us will be driving electric cars in less than a decade.”

All of Luton’s EV chargers can be found here.

