More engineering work is planned for a weekend and two week days this February half term – affecting trains at Luton railway station.

Network Rail has already finished two weekends of upgrades but will close a section of the East Coast Main Line between King’s Cross and Peterborough.

From Saturday, February 17 to Tuesday, February 20, a new digital signalling system will be installed, meaning that there will be an “extremely limited rail replacement bus service” between Stevenage and Luton Airport Parkway via Hitchin.

Engineers work on ECDP between Welwyn and Hitchin. Picture: Network Rail

There will be no Thameslink or Great Northern trains between Potters Bar and Peterborough; Potters Bar and Royston; and Stevenage and Hertford North.

Ricky Barsby, head of access and integration for the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme, said: “This is a huge milestone for the project. Commissioning the Welwyn to Hitchin stretch will allow us to start testing the new system with trains and is testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of our engineers over the last year.

“We know this extended work, especially working over a Monday and Tuesday, will cause disruption to passengers and we are very sorry for that. Our engineers will be working around the clock to complete this work.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway, apologised to passengers and said: “The extremely limited rail replacement bus service is likely to be very busy over this four-day period, so we are encouraging customers to travel later in the week if they can.