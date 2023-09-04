News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Motorists warned of delays after multi-vehicle crash on M1 near Luton

There are delays of ‘at least 50 minutes’
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST

Motorists in and around Luton are warned of delays after traffic was stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 10 and 11 after a multi-vehicle collision.

Highways England tweeted: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 are now OPEN on the #M1 southbound between J11 and J10 near #Luton. Lane 4 remains CLOSED for recovery of a vehicle involved in an earlier multi-vehicle collision.

“There are currently long delays of at least 50 mins.”

A car stopped on a road. Stock imageA car stopped on a road. Stock image
A car stopped on a road. Stock image
Most Popular

Bedfordshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision involving four cars on the M1 southbound between Junction 11 and Junction 10. Emergency services were called just after 3:40pm. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking story, and we will update this page with any developments.

Related topics:MotoristsBedfordshire PoliceEmergency servicesHighways England