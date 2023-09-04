Motorists in and around Luton are warned of delays after traffic was stopped on the M1 southbound between junctions 10 and 11 after a multi-vehicle collision.

Highways England tweeted: “Lanes 1, 2 and 3 are now OPEN on the #M1 southbound between J11 and J10 near #Luton. Lane 4 remains CLOSED for recovery of a vehicle involved in an earlier multi-vehicle collision.

“There are currently long delays of at least 50 mins.”

A car stopped on a road. Stock image

Bedfordshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a collision involving four cars on the M1 southbound between Junction 11 and Junction 10. Emergency services were called just after 3:40pm. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”