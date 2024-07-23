Motorway road closures for Luton drivers to avoid over the next two weeks

By Jo Robinson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

File image of a road closed signFile image of a road closed sign
File image of a road closed sign

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.