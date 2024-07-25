‘Multi-million pound’ programme under way to ‘repair, protect and preserve’ Luton roads
Luton Borough Council’s contractor VolkerHighways will work on over 221,000m sq of roads in this financial year.
Roads will either be completely resurfaced or treated with surface dressing, asphalt preservation, asphalt rejuvenation or micro-asphalt treatments. Pot holes and other defects will also be repaired at the same time.
The council said: “Many of these treatments can be applied to the roads at night-causing far less disruption to the travelling public and meaning they can be re-opened in just a few hours after work has been completed.”
The treatments preserve the surfaces making them last longer, with some extending the life of a road by more than 10 years.
Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for Highways, said: “We understand that keeping roads in good condition is one of the most important issues for those that live and work in Luton. That’s why we have approved a significant investment in pothole repairs, resurfacing and important surface treatments that will help stop potholes from forming in the first place.
"The impressive programme of works for 2024/25 shows our commitment to acting on residents wishes and concerns, alongside helping address our need to cut carbon.”
Jerry Pert, operations director for VolkerHighways, said: “Keeping Luton connected is at the heart of our work. We are pleased to be working collaboratively with Luton Council to roll out this next programme of resurfacing works to restore our roads to the condition you expect, while minimising disruption to all who use Luton’s roads.”