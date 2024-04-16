National Express says coaches to and from Luton will still run despite M25 closure next month
Coach company National Express has confirmed that its services will still run during the upcoming closure of the M25.
The firm has reassured passengers that they will still be able to reach their destinations, with services running on diverted routes between Friday May 10 and Monday May 13.
The closure of the motorway between junctions nine and 10 will mean that the 230 between Derby and Gatwick Airport, which travels through Luton, will be diverted to avoid this disruption.
Ed Rickard, network director for National Express UK and Ireland, said: “The previous M25 closure in March was unprecedented, not having been seen since the 1980s, and yet our collective efforts meant that we were able to keep our coach network moving with customers experiencing minimal disruption to their journeys.
Passengers can check their journeys by using this link – www.nationalexpress.com/coachtracker
Ed added: “We are also contacting customers who are affected by the diversion to offer a free amendment to their ticket should they wish to change their travel plans.”