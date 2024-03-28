New bus route from Luton to Whipsnade Zoo starts this week - as other service changes revealed
A new Centrebus route linking Luton and Dunstable with Whipsnade Zoo starts running this weekend, and more changes to routes have also been revealed.
The ZOO service will take visitors from the towns to the zoo from Saturday, March 30. It will run until September 1 on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays, and through the week during the school breaks. On X, the operator said: “Our new ZOO service starts this Saturday (30th March)! Zoo Group tickets are available for £9 and covers up to five people travelling! Plus... keep hold of your bus ticket and you will get 50 per cent off Zoo admission.”
From Monday, April 8 there will be timetable changes to the 10 between Luton and Marsh Farm, with early mornings and evening peak times affected. For those living in the Lewsey Farm area of the town, the 37 route to the neighbourhood will be scrapped. Centrebus says it will be replaced by the 17/A service running every 30 minutes – which will extend to the area.
A Sunday service will be reintroduced on the 17/A service, which had previously finished its route in Wigmore. Centrebus said: “We will be enhancing the service with buses to/from Wigmore Lane extended to/from Lewsey Park, replacing the 37 service, with an improved service to Dallow Road and Lewsey Park to provide direct buses from East Luton to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.”
For those travelling to and from Hemel Hempstead on the 46, there will be extra trips added: 19:50 from Hemel on weekdays; 18:55 from Hemel on Saturdays, and 19:00 from Luton between Monday to Saturday. From Monday, April 15, the 819 afternoon route between Dallow Road and Queen Elizabeth School will be retimed to better fit the schools’ finishing times.
The operator said: “Centrebus monitors its network of local bus services at regular intervals to ensure they remain relevant and which are mainly operated on a commercial basis. Some services are provided on behalf of the local authority and a number of those have also been reviewed and changes introduced.”