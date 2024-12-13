New community café by Luton DART opened by Bedfordshire Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff

From left: HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, Luton DART General Manager Linsey Sweet, Bedfordshire High Sheriff Bav Shah, and Cllr Javed Hussain, Deputy Leader of Luton Council. Picture: Luton Rising

While you’re getting on the Direct Air–Rail Transit (DART) to and from Luton Airport, you now have the chance to get drinks and snacks from a new café.

This week, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada and High Sheriff Bav Shah opened Rise and Go.

It will be open seven days a week serving rail passengers travelling on their journeys to and from Luton Airport.

Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport worked with Community Interest Luton (CIL) to open the.

CIL director Mostaque Koyes said: “We are very excited to be opening today, bringing four new jobs for local people and a unique offer for the community including future work experience opportunities for schools.

“In the longer term we are hoping the café might be able to generate a financial surplus that can support local good causes, and that makes this another great chance to give something back to the community through the Luton DART.”