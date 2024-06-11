Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those after some sun this winter will have three more destinations to chose from as easyJet unveils new routes from Luton airport later this year.

Flights to Athens and Basel start on November 7 while trips to Djerba, an island off Tunisian coast, will begin on November 11.

The new route to the Greek capital will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to the Swiss city of Basel will run four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays while the Djerba route will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help with these extra flights, another Airbus A320 aircraft will be based at the airport.

Images of Basel, Djerba and Athens. Pictures: Mike Hewitt; FETHI BELAID; Donald Miralle via Getty images

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be adding three new routes from London Luton Airport this winter which all offer something for everyone from exotic winter sun to short city hops, we are providing more choice for customers from across the region who choose us for our unrivalled network, fantastic service and great value fares.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport (LLA), said: “The addition of these three exciting routes for the winter schedule is excellent news for passengers travelling from LLA. As well as being a gateway to several ski resorts, Basel, along with Athens, is a hugely popular destination for city break passengers, whilst the addition of Djerba to our departure boards provides a wonderful new Mediterranean option for sun seekers.”