New flights from Luton Airport to Malta announced after island added to UK's Green List

New flights from Luton Airport to Malta have been announced by easyJet

Flight carrier easyJet has put over 50,000 extra seats on sale to the new Green list destinations Malta and the Balaeric Islands across its airports at Luton, Manchester, Gatwick and Bristol this summer.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO, said: “We really want to get back to what we do best and connect people across Europe so we welcome these additions to the Green list and in response we have put over a hundred thousand more seats on sale to new and existing routes to Green destinations.

"This includes brand new routes from Bristol and Luton to Malta, meaning we now have around one million seats operating to current European Green list destinations this summer.

“And with two thirds of UK adults expected to be double jabbed by July 19, now is the time to let British citizens take advantage of the success of the vaccination programme so we urge the government to move quickly to remove quarantine and testing for fully vaccinated people travelling from Amber and Green countries.

"This is overdue and unless testing is also removed flying could become the preserve of the rich again.