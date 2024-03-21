New service between Luton, Dunstable and Whipsnade Zoo to start this Easter

Sign outside the zoo. Picture: Olivia Preston

Frazzled parents looking for a way to keep their children entertained with a trip to Whipsnade Zoo can get there even easier this half term, thanks to a new bus service.

Centrebus said: “We are pleased to announce that, we will be operating a NEW service between Luton, Dunstable and Whipsnade Zoo.

“The service will be numbered ZOO and will operate every 90 minutes on school holidays, Saturdays and Sundays between the Easter holiday and end of the summer holidays (beginning of September 2024).”