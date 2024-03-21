New service between Luton, Dunstable and Whipsnade Zoo to start this Easter
Frazzled parents looking for a way to keep their children entertained with a trip to Whipsnade Zoo can get there even easier this half term, thanks to a new bus service.
Centrebus said: “We are pleased to announce that, we will be operating a NEW service between Luton, Dunstable and Whipsnade Zoo.
“The service will be numbered ZOO and will operate every 90 minutes on school holidays, Saturdays and Sundays between the Easter holiday and end of the summer holidays (beginning of September 2024).”
A Luton Zoo Bus Ticket is £9 for up to five people and covers all day travel in the Luton and Dunstable Centrebus zone and to and from the zoo on the 40/A and ZOO.