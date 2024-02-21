The new A321Neo in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Wizz Air

Wizz Air has introduced its 200th aircraft to its fleet at Luton airport – a new ‘Airbus’ valued at over £100 million.

The new Airbus A321neo has been hailed as having “significant environmental benefits”. According to the airline, A321neo has a “20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions and 50 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions”.

The new aircraft will take the average age of Wizz Air’s UK fleet from 2.07 years old to 1.97. The airline has more than 300 A321neo aircraft on order.