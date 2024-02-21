New Wizz Air plane joins 200-strong fleet at Luton airport
Wizz Air has introduced its 200th aircraft to its fleet at Luton airport – a new ‘Airbus’ valued at over £100 million.
The new Airbus A321neo has been hailed as having “significant environmental benefits”. According to the airline, A321neo has a “20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions and 50 per cent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new aircraft will take the average age of Wizz Air’s UK fleet from 2.07 years old to 1.97. The airline has more than 300 A321neo aircraft on order.
Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The UK remains a priority market for Wizz Air and we are excited to welcome a new aircraft to our UK fleet. We only invest in the latest and best technology and our new A321neo will ensure our fleet remains modern and comfortable, while helping to meet our environmental commitments.”