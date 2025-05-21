No more delays at Luton railway station after fire next to tracks

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

Passengers were warned of delays this morning after a small fire started next to the tracks at Luton railway station.

Thameslink told customers about the incident just before 9am and said that services in both directions may be disrupted.

The rail operator said: “We've received reports of a fire on the track in the Luton area. Some services may experience some delays as a result, as they have to run at a reduced speed through the area.”

Shortly after 10am, the services from the station were back to normal.