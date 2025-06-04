Only low emission buses allowed on Luton and Dunstable Busway from next April

Only low emission buses are set to be allowed on the Luton to Dunstable Busway from next April, as part of Luton Borough Council’s net zero agenda.

A bus service improvement plan for Luton was introduced in 2021 to encourage bus users back on to public transport, according to a report to the local authority’s executive.

A report on the work done in phase one of the programme was considered by the council’s climate change advisory board in April, said the report.

“Luton was awarded £19.1m to provide both revenue funding to support bus services, as well as capital funding to assist bus operations. Investments have focused on delivering cheaper fares, simplifying fares, and expanding evening and Sunday services.

“Other aspects targeted have been improving key daytime routes with better connections to health and education facilities, and more buses to London Luton Airport, with new direct bus routes funded by ‘pump prime’ initiatives to help kick-start projects.

“Additional improvements include new bus shelters, more real-time information screens, and bus priority measures, such as enforcement cameras, traffic signal priority, and red routes.

“Construction of a 330-space park and ride facility is due to begin later this year. All six bus operators (Arriva, Centrebus, Grant Palmer, Redline Buses Limited, Stagecoach, and Uno) participate in the bus service improvement plan, while each firm is also a member of the enhanced partnership board.

“LBC has received full support from operators for both the delivery of the phase one of the programme and supporting the phase two bus service improvement plan submission.”

The board recommended to the executive that the committee considers putting in place a policy that only Euro six or low emission buses be allowed on Luton busway by the end March 2026, explained the report.

“There would be no use of any other buses on the busway failing to meet these criteria. This resolution was put to the vote and agreed unanimously. The climate change advisory group accepted the bus service improvement plan phase one review, which summarises the work completed.”

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons told the executive: “Public transport is an important part of the road to net zero.

“The council has been successful in securing £19.5m for improvements to bus services,” she said. “The operators are very committed to ensuring the fleet is upgraded.

“I ask the executive to request officers bring a report back to a further meeting of this committee on detailed implications of the recommendation from the climate change advisory group.”

Deputy leader and Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain added: “The timescale needs to be arranged with the officers, but we’re all in agreement that we’ll bring something back here.”

The executive agreed the advisory group’s request that the committee considers creating a policy to permit only Euro six or low emission buses on the busway by the end of next March.