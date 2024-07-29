Passengers warned of delays at Luton train station after ‘trespassers’ on tracks

Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Passengers between Luton and St Albans are being warned of disruption this afternoon (Monday) after trespassers were on the railway tracks.

Thameslink has said that the lines between the stations are now open. The operator added: “You can travel as normal but do allow plenty of extra time to complete any journeys, we anticipate delays of around 40 minutes on some services.”

Passengers are told to check their journeys ahead of travelling.