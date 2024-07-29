Passengers warned of delays at Luton train station after ‘trespassers’ on tracks

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
Luton train station. Picture: Tony MargiocchiLuton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Passengers between Luton and St Albans are being warned of disruption this afternoon (Monday) after trespassers were on the railway tracks.

Thameslink has said that the lines between the stations are now open. The operator added: “You can travel as normal but do allow plenty of extra time to complete any journeys, we anticipate delays of around 40 minutes on some services.”

Passengers are told to check their journeys ahead of travelling.

This is a breaking story and we will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Related topics:LutonThameslink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.