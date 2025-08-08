Ahead of the new season, Peterborough City Council has issued a warning against ‘irresponsible’ parking and warned those who do so risk a fine and endangering members of the community.
The council’s list of do nots include:
- Blocking residents’ driveways
- Parking on junctions, corners, verges or pavements
- Parking on single or double yellow lines
- Parking in residents’ parking spaces
A team of enforcement officers have been specially instructed to patrol the areas around the ground to enforce parking rules and will be issuing parking tickets to drivers caught falling foul of the rules or no parking zones.