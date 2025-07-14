Pilot scheme likely to follow public consultation on red route expansion in Luton's Bury Park
An engagement process with local residents and traders would be scheduled to last six weeks, with final plans for a pilot scheme to be drafted and agreed with borough councillors later this year.
Extending the red routes into Bury Park would start immediately after that agreement, “subject to the weather and network availability”, according to a social media post by Labour Beech Hill councillor and deputy council leader Javed Hussain.
The local authority installed its first red routes in the town nearly seven years ago, and has intended to expand the areas where these operate.
“The primary objective of red routes is to maintain the continuous movement of traffic by preventing congestion and minimising delays,” according to a report to the borough council’s executive in 2024.
“This is by essentially prohibiting stopping or waiting and reducing the number of potential conflicts by parked vehicles or any stopped on busy congested routes, which otherwise impede the flow of traffic,” explained the report.
Dunstable Road, Leagrave Road, Dallow Road and Hatters Way were among streets listed in 2020 as potential red route locations in the next phase. Opponents expressed concerns about the effect on local businesses.
Councillor Hussain wrote on Facebook: “I’m posting the message below to clarify the misinformation being spread by certain individuals that are advocating for illegal parking.
“The council has a duty to address congestion, pollution and (highways) safety, while maintaining access for the emergency services within the borough of Luton, of which Bury Park is an integral part.
“No decision has been made and stakeholders will be consulted in due course.” His post also referred to earlier LBC correspondence, which indicated a meeting would take place “to discuss and agree our current design and plans for consultation”.
It added: “A first draft of a communications plan would be ready to be issued for discussion and agreement with members by mid-July.
“The communications plan would be finalised and preparations would be made for the consultation to start in mid-August, which would last six weeks.
“Final plans for a pilot scheme would be drafted and agreed with members in late October or early November. Implementation would start immediately after that agreement, subject to the weather at the time.”
The initial red route was installed on Airport Way in November 2018 and the policy was extended into parts of the town centre in January 2019.
These roads were adopted as permanent eventually, and it was always assumed that more red routes would follow, said the report to the executive two years ago.
“Red routes are typically marked with distinctive red lines along the sides or centre of the road, serving as a visual indication that specific rules and regulations apply.
“Enforcement of the restrictions and regulations on red routes is the responsibility of civil enforcement officers, with CCTV cameras and ANPR technology monitoring those roads.”
LBC has confirmed on social media: “No decision has been made. Plans and options for consultation are still being drawn up.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.