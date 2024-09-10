More red routes are planned for Luton, although the new sites are still to be decided, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experiment began on Airport Way in November 2018 and was extended into parts of the town centre in January 2019.

Dunstable Road, Leagrave Road, Dallow Road, Hatters Way, Vauxhall Way, Wigmore Lane and Crawley Green Road were listed in 2020 as potential red route locations in the next phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Beech Hill councillor and deputy council leader Javed Hussain told the borough council’s executive: “The adoption of this policy will allow us to plan and deliver the next phase of roads to be considered for inclusion.”

Red route in the centre of Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

“Yellow line enforcement needs civil enforcement officers to issue tickets, while a red route allows us to use cameras,” he said.

Red routes were trialled in the town centre, despite concerns about the effect it would have on trade, according to a report to the committee.

The report stated: “The roads involved were adopted as permanent eventually, and it was always assumed that more red routes would follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The primary objective of red routes is to maintain the continuous movement of traffic by preventing congestion and minimising delays.”

The routes prohibit drivers from stopping or waiting and reduced “the number of potential conflicts by parked vehicles or any stopped on busy congested routes”. Red lines down the side or centre of the roads serve as a visual reminder of these rules.

Enforcement of the restrictions and regulations on red routes is the responsibility of civil enforcement officers, with CCTV cameras and ANPR technology monitoring those roads, said the report.

It stated: “The significance of red routes extends beyond traffic management, as they play a vital role in managing traffic in busy urban areas. This is achieved by cutting congestion and increasing reliability of public transport by promoting safer and more efficient travel for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finance was provided to review red route policy, as part of the Department for Transport-funded bus service improvement plan (BSIP). But this wasn’t provided to fund the introduction of the schemes.

“A second project has begun to look at the specific roads and what scheme would be worth consulting on, prior to their introduction.

“Red routes help to improve the environment, reduce pollution and make each location a better place to be around. Road safety will improve, although this shouldn’t be a reason to install a red route. That’s a consequence of the process.

“Adoption of the red route policy will allow work to start on potential locations and to formulate costs, which can be taken to the budget management process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Red routes are seen as the best way to monitor and enforce parking using cameras, while also the easiest way to avoid confrontation.”

Congestion and idling vehicles negatively affect health outcomes for people living nearby, including increased risk of asthma, cardiovascular disease and other cancers, warned LBC’s public health team in the report.

The executive agreed the policy which will introduce more red routes in Luton.