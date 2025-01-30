Quick decision needed on expansion plan for Luton airport say owner and operator

Luton Airport. Picture: Olivia Preston

A quick decision is needed on whether to proceed with expansion plans for London Luton Airport to cater for 32m passengers annually, according to both its owner and operator.

Both London Luton Airport Operations Limited and Luton Rising have called on the Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander to formalise the government’s approval of the airport company’s development proposals.

They welcomed the support of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves for the aviation sector’s role in delivering economic growth and prosperity for the UK, during a speech to business leaders yesterday (Wednesday).

The Chancellor backed a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport as part of a growth plans for the economy.

Luton’s long-term expansion would deliver 10,900 new jobs at the airport and in the supply chain, along with £1.5bn annual economic growth, said a Luton Rising statement.

“It would also create up to an extra £13m per year for vital community causes by the mid-2040s, reflecting the owner’s social impact priorities. The proposals have been supported by more than 10,000 people, who signed a community-led petition, and over 130 businesses.

“Now the airport’s owner and operator are pressing for a decision to be made as quickly as possible on Luton’s nationally-significant sustainable growth plans.

“This wouldn’t come at the expense of the environment, with a groundbreaking green controlled growth framework intended to constrain expansion within defined limits for greenhouse gas emissions. This would relate to the airport operation, noise, air quality and surface access, governing how people get to and from the site.”

Further expansion of London Luton Airport involves creating a second terminal and associated infrastructure to support growth to a new capacity of 32m passengers per year by making best use of its current runway, explained the airport company’s statement.

“Luton Rising’s proposals for the long-term sustainable growth of the airport were first presented in late 2017, with three public consultations held in 2018, 2019 and 2022. A six-month examination on behalf of the government ended in February 2024.”

Independent Luton Rising chairman Paul Kehoe said: “We welcome comments made by the Chancellor in her important speech, recognising the role of airports in delivering growth of the national economy.

“Our project can be supported by any government making economic growth its priority. Here at London Luton Airport we’ve a ready-to-go scheme that’s primed to deliver an economic airbridge for the Oxford to Cambridge growth corridor and contribute to the success of the country.”

Airport operating company chief executive Alberto Martin also welcomed her growth speech, saying: “We now call on the Secretary of State for Transport to formalise the government’s approval of Luton’s expansion plans.

“Every £1 spent by passengers at the airport allows the local authority to invest 53p directly into local community causes, 20 times more than any other UK airport.

“Luton is now at a tipping point with a generational opportunity to boost investment in public services further, which the airport’s growth will deliver.”

The Transport Secretary is due to decide on Luton Rising’s development consent order (DCO) submission by April 3.