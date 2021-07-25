Rail lines blocked after person hit by train - train shuttle in operation between Luton and Bedford

A person has been hit by a train

Rail lines are blocked after a person has been hit by a train between London St Pancras International and Luton railway station.

The lines have been blocked to allow emergency services to safely attend the incident.

Trains between London and Luton may be delayed or cancelled, with disruption expected until 6pm.

If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway has relaxed some of its usual ticket restrictions. If you hold an ‘Advance Ticket’ which is usually valid on a specific train you may use it to travel on any of their trains on this route.

If you have a ticket dated for travel today and decide not to travel you may use your ticket to travel tomorrow instead.

You may use your ticket on LNER between Doncaster and London Kings Cross, and Avanti West Coast between Birmingham New Street and London Euston.

Thameslink

Trains are currently unable to run between St Albans City and Luton. You will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey this afternoon.

Check before travelling, as you will need to leave at least an extra 60 minutes to reach your destination.

A train shuttle will be in operation between Luton and Bedford.

Rail replacement buses have been requested to operate between St Albans City and Luton. Further information is expected once the buses have been confirmed.

Your ticket will be accepted, at no extra cost, on the following:

Arriva Buses:

27/28/23 between Leagrave station and Luton Town

757 between Luton and London Victoria

300 between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans Abbey

321 between Luton and St Albans via Harpenden and onto Watford Junction

357 between Elstree & Borehamwood, St Albans and Harpenden (check if this is running)

724 between Hertford North and St Albans (for Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and also Watford Junction)

100 / 101 between Stevenage, Hitchin and Luton

301 & 302 between Hatfield and St Albans

Metroline:

84 between St Albans and Potters Bar

Uno Buses:

602 between Hatfield, St Albans and Radlett