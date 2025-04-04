Rail replacement buses between Luton and London this weekend as engineering work continues

Midlands Mainline. Picture: Network Rail

Luton passengers travelling to and from London this weekend and next are told to expect delays as engineering works electrify part of the lines.

Rail replacement buses will run between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink stations on the Midland Main Line on April 5 and 6 and April 12 and 13 while Network Rail continues electrification improvement work.

Those on Thameslink and East Midlands Railway services will need to take buses between Luton and Hitchin for onward journeys to London.

Over both weekends, teams will be upgrading the overhead lines, which power trains, between Bedford and St Pancras, while also carrying out essential drainage work between Luton and Flitwick, as well as near Hendon.

This will be the fifth and sixth of nine weekends of planned engineering work.

Gavin Crook, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail, said: “These two weekends of essential work are vital steps in our Midland Main Line electrification project, which will deliver more reliable, greener journeys between London and Bedford.

“We know replacement buses impact travel plans, so we're asking passengers to check before travelling and allow extra time on 5-6 and 12-13 April. We appreciate everyone's patience as we build a more reliable railway for the future."

People are told to check in advance and allow for more time.