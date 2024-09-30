Luton Airport Express. Picture: East Midlands Railway

The railway line between Luton and Bedford has been reopened after a person was hit by a train this morning (Monday).

The East Midlands Railway (EMR) line between Bedford and London St Pancras had been closed, with trains to Sheffield, Nottingham, Corby and London impacted.

The line has now been reopened, with EMR’s priority “to get trains running to their advertised times”.

EMR said: “We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 14:00.”

The train operator has “relaxed” some ticket restrictions, so those with an Advance Ticket may use it to travel on any of their trains on this route.

Off Peak or Super Off Peak ticket can be used on Peak Time trains on this route today (September 30).

EMR added: “Our trains are likely to experience extended delays or alterations. You should use alternative routes which will be most comfortable and quickest way to get where you need to be.”

> If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

This is a developing story, and we will update this page with new information as it becomes available.