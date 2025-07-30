Road closed in Caddington after water main bursts

Anglian Water

A main road in Caddington is closed while engineers fix a burst water main.

Manor Road, by the sports and social club, in the village is shut to allow Affinity Water to repair the main.

The closure is expected to be in place from now until midnight on Friday, August 1.

One.Network said: “During these types of works, there may be some disruption to road users, please factor this into any journeys you make during this time.”

