Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers in Luton are being warned of a road closure in place as Affinity Water works to restore service to customers.

Luton Borough Council said: “There is currently a directional closure in place from the bottom of Eaton Green Road (by the roundabout leading to Vauxhall Way) travelling up the hill towards Asda.”

It is expected to be in place until Monday, October 28. This news comes as Affinity Water apologised to customers after water outages were reported across the town following a technical fault at a nearby pumping station.