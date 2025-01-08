Road closed in Luton as police deal with collision

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:36 GMT
A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA ImagesA number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images
A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images
Police in Luton are warning drivers about delays this afternoon (Wednesday) as they deal with a traffic collision.

Manor Road is currently closed with people are being told to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

Related topics:Luton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice