Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Motorists are warned of a road closure near Houghton Regis after a collision earlier this morning (Friday, April 25).

Bedfordshire Police confirmed they were at the scene of a road traffic collision in Chalgrave. The force said: “The road is closed between Chalgrave Road and Tebworth Road and is likely to remain closed for some time.”

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information becomes available.