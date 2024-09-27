Road closed near Luton Airport due to 'sliding rubble'
A slip road near to Luton Airport has been closed due to “sliding rubble”, the council has said.
The A1081 slip road from the Percival Way roundabout down to where it re-joins the dual carriageway by the airport is closed.
The council said: “The diversion route via Old Airport Way will not affect those travelling to the airport.”
