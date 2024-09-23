Cadent

A road closure is still in place in Luton this week as engineers work to replace a gas pipe.

Luton Borough Council announced that Compton Avenue would be closed from Friday afternoon (September 20) for at least a week.

Cadent Gas, which operates and maintains the gas distribution network, confirmed that they responded to a report of “a smell of gas” on the street.

A spokesman said: “Cadent engineers took immediate action to make everything safe, but it was clear that the ageing gas pipe needed to be replaced and work is well underway to get this done.

"We have worked with Luton Borough Council to implement an emergency road closure and we have been granted a permit until Thursday, October 3 to complete this work.”

They added: “If you smell gas, please act immediately and call the gas emergency service on 0800 111 999*. Please do not assume it is related to this. It may not be and needs to be checked out.”