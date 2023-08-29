Drivers in and around Luton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

More roads will be closed around Luton this week

M1, from 10pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and exit slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A West Roundabout - diversion route for drainage works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.