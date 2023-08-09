Drivers in and around Luton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Road closures in and around Luton

M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.