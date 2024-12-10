Road closures: Four for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 10th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images
Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images
Drivers in and around Luton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm December 10 to 5am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

