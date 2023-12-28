Keep an eye out for these

Road closures in the area this week

Drivers in and around Luton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks: M1, from 10pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.