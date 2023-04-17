Keep an eye out for these

Drivers in and around Luton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

One is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes. The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm April 13 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm April 14 to 5am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm March 27 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

One more closure will begin over the next seven days:

M1, from 10pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.