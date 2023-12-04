News you can trust since 1891
Road closures on M1: four for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

National Highways is responsible for motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads won’t be included in their schedule
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:08 GMT
Road closures. Image: Radar.

Drivers in and around Luton will have four closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works

M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for communications

M1, from 10pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works

M1, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal

