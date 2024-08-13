Road closures: one for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:31 GMT
Road sign. David Davies/PARoad sign. David Davies/PA
Road sign. David Davies/PA
Drivers in and around Luton will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

