Road closures: seven for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am August 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.
A5, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11a to junction 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
M1, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder only for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
