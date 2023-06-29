Road closures: Seven Luton roads due to close nearly three weeks
Luton Council has announced that seven of its roads will close for 18 days next month as maintenance work is carried out.
The affected streets are expected to be out of use from July 10 to 28, between 8am and 6pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here is a list of the roads that are due to be out of action:
Blenheim Crescent from Montrose Road to Carlton Crescent - diversion route via Montrose Avenue, Alexandra Avenue and Carlton Crescent. Alternative route via Carlton Crescent, Bath Road, Foxglove Way, New Bedford Road and Montrose Avenue.
Blenheim Crescent from Carlton Crescent to Alexandra Avenue - diversion route via Alexandra Avenue and Carlton Crescent. Alternative route via Carlton Crescent and Alexandra Avenue.
Blenheim Crescent from Alexandra Avenue to Argyll Avenue - diversion route via Alexandra Avenue, Marlborough Road and Argyll Avenue. Alternative route via Argyll Avenue, Alexandra Avenue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chiltern Rise from Russell Rise to St Saviours Crescent - diversion route via Meyrick Avenue and Russell Rise.
Parkland Drive - the whole length
Russell Rise from Bonnick Close to Chiltern Rise. Luton Council intends to suspend the one-way restriction on Russell Rise.
Stanford Road - the whole length. Diversion route via Taunton Avenue, Somerset Avenue and Turners Road South. Alternative route via Turners Road South, Walcot Avenue, Bloomfield Avenue, Abbey Drive, Exton Avenue and Taunton Avenue.
Access to properties is expected to be maintained as best as possible whilst the works are being carried. More details of road closures and diversions can be found here.