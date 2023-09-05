News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Road closures: six for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

Keep an eye out for these
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Luton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Delays should last between 10 to 30 minutesDelays should last between 10 to 30 minutes
Delays should last between 10 to 30 minutes
Most Popular

A5, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A West Roundabout - diversion route for drainage works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

M1, from 10pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

A421, from 10pm September 5 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 - entry slip closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A421, from 10pm September 6 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

A1081, from 10pm September 8 to 5am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry and exit slip closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Related topics:National HighwaysDriversLutonCentral Bedfordshire Council