Drivers in and around Luton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A5, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A West Roundabout - diversion route for drainage works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

M1, from 10pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

A421, from 10pm September 5 to 5am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 - entry slip closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

A421, from 10pm September 6 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

A1081, from 10pm September 8 to 5am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - entry and exit slip closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.