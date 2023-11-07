News you can trust since 1891
Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight

Keep an eye out for these!
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Drivers in and around Luton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A5, from 10pm November 13 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions Watling Street to Chalton, diversion for maintenance works

M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works

A1081, from 10pm November 20 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 9 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway reconstruction renewal

