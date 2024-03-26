Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Luton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks: A1081, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 westbound, New Airport Way to M1 southbound, junction 10 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.