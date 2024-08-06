Road closures: three for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin:
M1, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 entry and exit slip - lane closures for lining and patching works on behalf of Luton Borough Council.
M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations.