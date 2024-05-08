Road closed sign. Picture: David Davies/PA

Drivers in Luton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.