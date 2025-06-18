Road closures: Two for Luton drivers over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am July 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure in place for drainage on behalf of National Highways.