News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
2 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
5 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
8 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
9 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Road closures: two for Luton drivers this week

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

Drivers in and around Luton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Keep an eye out for theseKeep an eye out for these
Keep an eye out for these
Most Popular

M1, from 10pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Related topics:Road ClosuresLuton