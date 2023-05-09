Road closures: two for Luton drivers this week
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule
Drivers in and around Luton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
M1, from 10pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
M1, from 10pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.