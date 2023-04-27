News you can trust since 1891
RyanAir CEO says new planes that reduce noise by 40% are 'good news' for Luton residents

The new jets will be in flight in June

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

RyanAir’s CEO, Eddie Wilson announced three new planes will soon be joining the fleet at London Luton Airport (LLA) – and will reduce noise and carbon emissions.

The budget airline’s 737 8200 planes – dubbed the ‘Gamechanger’ – are more environmentally friendly, cutting CO2 emissions by 16 per cent.

And Mr Wilson added that reducing the noise made by the jets will be good for people living near the airport and for the expansion of its capacity.

Three new planes will fly from Luton in the summer.Three new planes will fly from Luton in the summer.
He said: “The real change for Luton is that the real change here is that 40 per cent less noise, and that's one of the issues that Luton needs to address to grow the airport capacity with its planning application.”

Earlier this year, LLA submitted plans to expand which would see passenger numbers increase from 18 million to 32 million a year. The government has agreed to look at these proposals.

Mr Wilson added: “It means that the airports can continue to grow through the planning process without impacting the people who live there.

“This is good news for the people of Luton.”

The planes will have more seats and will be slightly longer – but Mr Wilson says there is no difference getting on the plane, apart from the aircraft being “noticeably quieter”.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at LLA, said the airport was delighted to welcome the new fuel-efficient aircraft.

He said: "We are working closely with our airlines to reduce their emissions and Ryanair’s investment in these next-generation aircraft is an exciting development that underlines its commitment to working sustainably with LLA.”

Related topics:LutonRyanairCO2 emissions