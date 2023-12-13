One person has been taken to hospital

Drivers are told to expect severe delays while the M1 near Luton is closed after a “serious collision” this morning (Wednesday).

According to National Highways the M1 southbound is closed between J11 and J10 near Luton Airport, and there are severe delays of at least two hours.

The collision, which happened at around 5.46am, involved a heavy goods vehicle and a car. National Highways said: “Due to the nature of the incident the carriageway is expected to remain closed through the morning.”

Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 5.40am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 11 and 10. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the carriageway is currently closed from junction 11.

"Anyone with information can contact us either calling 101 or reporting online.”

Cars are starting to turn around as a diversion has been put in place by traffic officers. National Highways said: “Road users are advised to follow the solid black circle diversion symbol on road signs. From the M1, J11 exit slip road, take the A505 roundabout exit towards Dunstable. Continue on the A505 to the A505/A5/B489 Crossroads in Dunstable. At the A505/A5/B489 Crossroads take a left turn onto the A5 south. Continue on the A5 through Dunstable and Markyate and re-join the M1 at J9."