Luton's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Milton Keynes to Flamstead - lane closures for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm March 15 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 9 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 9pm March 18 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street to M1, junction 11A - lane closures due to litter clearance works on behalf of National Highways.