A speed survey is to be scheduled on a Luton road where residents want the limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

An 87-signature petition was submitted to the borough council over a 1.4-mile section of Barton Road.

This is from its junction with Riddy Lane and Barnfield Avenue northwards to the junction with Turnpike Drive and Quantock Rise, according to a report to the local authority’s petitions and representations board.

Of the 87 signatures, 60 were from Barton Road residents and 26 live in surrounding roads, with one having no address discounted, said the report. “They also requested road safety measures to reduce noise levels and improve air quality.”

The petition said 11 accidents were reported to Bedfordshire Police in 12 months on Barton Road between the Turnpike Drive and Grasmere Road junctions, while council data records 22 accidents from 2018 to 2022.

“Of those 22, one was deemed serious the rest as slight injury collisions,” explained the report. “Three had contributory factors of exceeding speed limit recorded. There were no injuries to pedestrians.

“More data is required to see if a rise in accidents during 2022 is an upward trend or a freak occurrence.

“If the speed limit is reduced to 30mph, designing and installing safety measures to alter the road layout would exceed £250,000.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor asked whether Bedfordshire Police have done any speed checks there.

LBC’s senior highways engineer Mark Barnett said he contacted the force, but no extra statistics were provided.

The lead petitioner urged the local authority to cut the limit from 40mph to 30mph on “a main corridor into Luton, enabling it to become a safer, greener and more sustainable road, with better air quality”.

Mr Barnett replied: “Of the accidents, only three had the contributory aspect of speeding or careless driving and all were slight injury collisions. Nobody was seriously injured or killed.

“We monitor accident spots across the borough and prioritise them as our budgets and resources allow. Currently other areas need resolving first.”

Labour Lewsey councillor and council leader Hazel Simmons said: “Average speed cameras are a better option than building out chicanes.

“It’s an instant impact. It wouldn’t happen immediately. It’s about getting this on the list.”

Mr Barnett added: “The petition has put them on the list. If we’re to spend this amount of money on these schemes, we need the evidence data in partnership with the police or from our own survey.

“It would be a knee-jerk action to drop the speed limit without any evidence of a massive collision problem in support.”

Councillor Taylor said: “I can’t see what the benefits would be of spending £250,000. If the suggestion is average speed cameras without requiring any other street furniture, I would back that.”

Conservative Bramingham councillor John Young explained: “The perception is it’s a clear road and drivers put their foot down to catch up time because they’ve been delayed somewhere along it.”