Start date for Luton DART 'no nearer' as costs predicted to rise to £300m

A countdown phase to the pioneering Luton direct air-rail transit (DART) becoming operational has begun, but an actual start date is no nearer for the project forecast to cost in the region of £300m.

The shuttle service linking London Luton Airport and Luton Parkway railway station is almost two years overdue, and was originally predicted to cost £225m.

Advertisement

A variety of issues have delayed the project, which were included in a report to the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board.

DART transit system

DART programme director Ruud Haket described it as “a complex project”, saying: “It’s not only constructing the DART itself, with all the documentation, but managing all the interphases.

“This involves contractualising these with the airport and National Rail, ticketing agreements to make sure we can sell tickets, and preparing the operational organisation.

Advertisement

“Around 14,000 new fares need to be put into the system and we need to give notice to the shuttle bus service, which will no longer run.

“The DART committee has decided to go into the countdown phase, which we’re in now. There are no dates to report as the Luton Rising board hasn’t decided when to go live yet, so that’s an ongoing process.

Advertisement

“There’s nothing now which materially jeopardises the project. There are a number of construction issues which need finishing, and elements around contracts and the readiness of the organisation.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “There were a number of issues which really should have been highlighted at an early stage.

Advertisement

“We’re two years down the line. When do we expect the DART to be fully operational?”

Advertisement

Mr Haket replied: “I can’t give a date when we are going live because it’s not in my remit to determine that. I’ll go to the board with a recommendation at a point in time.”

Asked about the budget, he suggested that the project should be completed within the latest forecast in November.

Advertisement

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks said: “It started off at £225m and is currently not terribly far away from £300m.

“Even now we’re not being offered a date when it’ll be commercially operating. All you ever get is a load of stuff about milestones that don’t appear to have been identified when the project started.

Advertisement

“Surely you knew from day one there would be a need for a ticketing system? It’s a whole series of disasters. Of course it’ll be a major asset to the airport, if it ever happens.

“But I don’t know if we can have confidence that it ever will. Every time it comes up, there’s a list of new problems which someone didn’t realise were going to need to be solved.”

Advertisement

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor David Wynn referred to a public realm project within the DART, which he was unaware of, adding: “It was only when I saw this report I knew there’s a separate project.”