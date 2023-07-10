Tech issues put brakes on speed survey for Luton street where residents want limit cut to 30mph

Technology issues have delayed a speed survey scheduled on a Luton street where residents want the limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

An 87-signature petition was submitted to the borough council over a 1.4-mile section of Barton Road from its junction with Riddy Lane and Barnfield Avenue northwards to the junction with Turnpike Drive and Quantock Rise.

Highways officers were to arrange speed surveys on Barton Road and continue to monitor local accident data, the borough council’s petitions and representations board agreed previously.

But LBC’s senior highways engineer Mark Barnett told the board’s latest meeting: “The outcome last time was to ascertain whether there’s a speeding issue or if it’s a perception of fast speeds along the road.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some issues with our speed survey equipment and I apologise we’ve been unable to do the surveys within the timeframe.

“They’re radar surveys and the data is downloaded by a tablet. We’ve had problems with the tablet and the software attached.

“Sadly it’s out of my control because of an equipment failure and we’ve ordered a new tablet. I’d expect to have the surveys done for the next meeting.

“We’ve eight radar speed survey devices, but only one tablet which has the software to download the data. It comes down to costs and we don’t have the budget for a back-up tablet.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor recalled the accident data being “quite high”, saying: “It’s busy at the best of times. There are crossing points.

“Trying to cross the road is pretty difficult at certain times. It’s what action we can take, if any, to resolve the situation.

“As a pedestrian, the sight lines are pretty clear. The road is fairly straight, so it’s easier to see what’s coming and going.”

The lead petitioner said: “I’m disappointed we haven’t moved any further forward than at the beginning of the year.

“There’s damage to property such as local authority signs. It’s worrying with the number of students going to and from Barnfield College and Cardinal Newman School along that stretch of road, so it’s the safety we’re really concerned about.”

Referring to the balance between the volume of incidents and numbers of people travelling without any danger or collisions, Mr Barnett replied: “There are other areas of Luton currently where there’s a higher accident recorded rate involving pedestrians, which we prioritise.

“We target the correct areas with the higher collision rates or the faster speeding evidence rates. The accident rates are currently lower compared to other parts of the town.

“I’ve a backlog of about 60 roads subject to requests from residents or local ward councillors for speed surveys. We’ve a budget this year for average speed cameras to be considered and I’m drafting a speed management policy.

“The majority of people adhere to the speed limit. There’ll always be a minority of people who drive inappropriately fo the traffic conditions.”